Rumored new iOS 17 features are hot enough to warm up a chilly spring day

June 5th will be the first day of Apple's WWDC 2023 and we should see a preview of iOS 17 at that time. Originally expected to be nothing more than an update to fix bugs and improve performance, about two weeks ago a short list of new and improved features was mentioned by a Twitter tipster with the address @analyst941. First, new capabilities are expected to be available for the shape-shifting Dynamic Island notification system which should be found on all four iPhone 15 models later this year.





Major changes are said to be in store for the Control Center which offers iOS users quick access and shortcuts to certain controls by swiping from the top down along the right side of the display. The iOS 17 update is expected to bring changes to the Control Center's UI and customization. And new "Active Widgets" will also reportedly be a part of iOS 17. These widgets will include sliders, buttons, and other elements allowing the user to interact with these widgets.









Also, we should see changes to the Find My app that helps users find missing and stolen devices and track down AirTags. The Wallet app will also be refreshed in iOS 17. And a fresh rumor has Apple including a new journaling app in iOS 17





Now, a post on Chinese social media site Weibo from a tipster (via 9to5Mac ) claims to reveal some of the other new features coming to iOS 17 including one that will allow users to view Apple Music lyrics from the lock screen. Speaking of Apple Music, in iOS 17 we could see a change in the app's UI that replaces text with more graphics (most likely related to the song being played).









In iOS 17, we could see a change to the iPhone flashlight that replaces the current three brightness settings offered to users with a "step-less" system that will allow users to set the brightness of the iPhone flashlight to a more precise level. Another feature will supposedly allow those creating a custom lock screen design to share it with others similar to how Apple Watch face designs are shared.





Speaking of the lock screen, there will be more customization options available for fonts, emoji wallpapers, and "other functions." Improved organization is said to be coming to the App Library in iOS 17 including custom categories.





We should learn much more about iOS 17 on June 5th so circle your calendar. And with more than a month before WWDC 2023 kicks off, we could see more rumors, tips, and leaks related to iOS 17 so check in often.

