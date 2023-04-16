Don't count out the solid-state buttons for the iPhone 15 series

A few days ago one of the more interesting rumors about the 2023 iPhone 15 series was shot down by a couple of big-name analysts . Before we go there, let's go back and discuss exactly what we're talking about. Apple has been looking to replace the mechanical volume buttons on the iPhone 15 line with solid-state buttons that would use haptic feedback to trick the user into feeling as though he pressed down on one of the old-school buttons.





Images that we shared revealed that the premium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra would have one long solid-state volume button. We'd assume that tapping on the top would raise the volume while pressing on the bottom would lower the volume. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would have two solid-state volume buttons, one for volume up and one for volume down. Using the solid-state buttons would presumably reduce wear and tear on the mechanical parts currently used and perhaps make it easier to keep the phones water-resistant.

Two prominent analysts now say Apple will not use solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 line







But as we said, two prominent analysts, Haitong Tech's Jeff Pu, and TFI International's Ming-Chi Kuo, have changed their tunes. Pu says that he has heard from the Apple supply chain that Apple has decided to give up on using the solid-state buttons because using them would require Apple to design three new haptic engines to fit inside the phones. But Apple doesn't have the time to design and source the needed parts.











Kuo cited unresolved technical issues for Apple's decision to scrap the solid-state buttons for now. Removing the solid-state buttons will make it easier to finish developing and testing the new models he says, and it isn't clear whether Apple will still offer users a capacitive action button in place of the mute switch.





But wait, don't shovel that last bit of dirt on top of the solid-state buttons' graves just yet. Twitter tipster @analyst941 (via Macworld ), who does not have the reputation that Kuo has (not too many do), says that it is too late for Apple to scrap the solid-state buttons. He notes that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra "will still have capacitive touch buttons, contrary to rumors, the development team is working too closely with new hardware to turn back now."

How the same person starts a rumor, negates the same rumor, and then leaves things up in the air







Previous rumors called for the solid-state buttons to give users the ability to customize sensitivity to make sure that they would work with thick protective cases and when the user was wearing gloves. In addition, they would be equipped with a low-energy power source that would allow the solid-state buttons to function even if the phone's battery is completely drained.







