Get the Apple Watch Series 8 with two years of AppleCare+ and save big on Amazon
The latest Apple Watch Series 8 features all sorts of tracking sensors and apps. Those will help you stay on top of your game and know what’s happening inside your body. Like most devices from Apple, though, the smartwatch comes at a high price. So, if the premium stainless steel case version of the Apple Watch Series 8 put you off initially with its hefty price tag, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now get it with a discount.
The AppleCare+ coverage gives you 24/7 priority access to tech support for various kinds of troubleshooting, express replacement services, as well as hardware repair coverage. You also receive FREE access to Amazon Music Unlimited for 90 days as a gift from Amazon upon buying the Apple Watch Series 8 with two years of AppleCare+. The smartwatch is available in two sizes with a Midnight Sport Band.
There’s also an enhanced sleep tracker. This one doesn’t just record how much time you spend sleeping. Instead, it shows you a detailed view of how much time you spend in the different stages of sleep: REM, Core, and Deep.
The Apple smartwatch comes with cellular connectivity to help you stay connected with friends and family. Other incredible features of the Apple Watch Series 8 are Crash Detection and Fall Detection. Those automatically connect with the emergency services in the unfortunate event of an accident.
There’s a great bundle that’s now heavily discounted on Amazon. It includes the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm with a Midnight Graphite Stainless Steel case plus AppleCare+ for two years. Instead of paying the full price for this fantastic bundle, you can now grab the premium Apple smartwatch with two years of AppleCare+ for $299 less. And if you want to save even more, safely pick the Apple Watch Series 8 with an Aluminum case. It’s also available at a discounted price, allowing you to buy it for $70 less.
The successor of the Apple Watch Series 7 is your indispensable assistant for gaining more insight into what’s going on in your body. The smartwatch has an innovative temperature sensor. It tracks your body temperature while you sleep, providing invaluable insight into your ovulation and cycle.
