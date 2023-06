Get the Apple Watch Series 8 with two years of AppleCare+ and save big on Amazon

The AppleCare+ coverage gives you 24/7 priority access to tech support for various kinds of troubleshooting, express replacement services, as well as hardware repair coverage. You also receive FREE access to Amazon Music Unlimited for 90 days as a gift from Amazon upon buying the Apple Watch Series 8 with two years of AppleCare+. The smartwatch is available in two sizes with a Midnight Sport Band.The successor of the Apple Watch Series 7 is your indispensable assistant for gaining more insight into what’s going on in your body. The smartwatch has an innovative temperature sensor. It tracks your body temperature while you sleep, providing invaluable insight into your ovulation and cycle.There’s also an enhanced sleep tracker. This one doesn’t just record how much time you spend sleeping. Instead, it shows you a detailed view of how much time you spend in the different stages of sleep: REM, Core, and Deep.The Apple smartwatch comes with cellular connectivity to help you stay connected with friends and family. Other incredible features of the Apple Watch Series 8 are Crash Detection and Fall Detection. Those automatically connect with the emergency services in the unfortunate event of an accident.