Walmart is now offering the awesome LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 8 with an unbelievable discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As you probably know, Apple's devices rarely receive significant discounts. However, at the moment, Walmart has a killer deal on the Apple Watch Series 8, making it an even better bargain than Apple's latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9.
Currently, the 45mm LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 8 with Aluminum Case in Midnight color is on sale at the retailer with an awesome $150 discount from its usual $529 price tag. Upon a quick calculation, you will see that you now have the chance to get this fancy Apple Watch for just $379 if you take advantage of this deal today.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a top-tier smartwatch, which means it has every health-tracking feature you would expect to find on a smartwatch of this caliber. It also has a built-in temperature sensor, which makes tracking ovulation periods a lot easier.
Additionally, the smartwatch comes with a few useful safety features, such as Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Apple's Crash Detection, which allows your watch to call for help in case you find yourself in a severe car crash.
Despite the fact that you will need to charge your Apple Watch every night, the Apple Watch Series 8 is an awesome smartwatch, which can now be yours for way less than usual. Furthermore, since it's the LTE model, you can leave your iPhone at home and go running only with your smartwatch. However, Walmart won't offer this awesome discount forever, so act fast and get your Apple Watch Series 8 at a discounted price now.
Currently, the 45mm LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 8 with Aluminum Case in Midnight color is on sale at the retailer with an awesome $150 discount from its usual $529 price tag. Upon a quick calculation, you will see that you now have the chance to get this fancy Apple Watch for just $379 if you take advantage of this deal today.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a top-tier smartwatch, which means it has every health-tracking feature you would expect to find on a smartwatch of this caliber. It also has a built-in temperature sensor, which makes tracking ovulation periods a lot easier.
Additionally, the smartwatch comes with a few useful safety features, such as Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Apple's Crash Detection, which allows your watch to call for help in case you find yourself in a severe car crash.
As for battery life, the Apple Watch Series 8 can get you through the day without any top-ups, but you will probably need to charge it overnight. We understand this may not be ideal, but all Apple Watches, except for the Apple Watch Ultra models, offer similar battery life, so it's entirely normal.
Despite the fact that you will need to charge your Apple Watch every night, the Apple Watch Series 8 is an awesome smartwatch, which can now be yours for way less than usual. Furthermore, since it's the LTE model, you can leave your iPhone at home and go running only with your smartwatch. However, Walmart won't offer this awesome discount forever, so act fast and get your Apple Watch Series 8 at a discounted price now.
Things that are NOT allowed: