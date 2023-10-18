Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Walmart is now offering the awesome LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 8 with an unbelievable discount

Apple Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart is now offering the awesome LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 8 with an unbelievable discount
As you probably know, Apple's devices rarely receive significant discounts. However, at the moment, Walmart has a killer deal on the Apple Watch Series 8, making it an even better bargain than Apple's latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9.

Currently, the 45mm LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 8 with Aluminum Case in Midnight color is on sale at the retailer with an awesome $150 discount from its usual $529 price tag. Upon a quick calculation, you will see that you now have the chance to get this fancy Apple Watch for just $379 if you take advantage of this deal today.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm: Save $150!

Get the LTE-powered 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart and save $150 in the process. The watch is full of features and is a total bargain at this price.
$150 off (28%)
$379
$529
Buy at Walmart


The Apple Watch Series 8 is a top-tier smartwatch, which means it has every health-tracking feature you would expect to find on a smartwatch of this caliber. It also has a built-in temperature sensor, which makes tracking ovulation periods a lot easier.

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with a few useful safety features, such as Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Apple's Crash Detection, which allows your watch to call for help in case you find yourself in a severe car crash.

As for battery life, the Apple Watch Series 8 can get you through the day without any top-ups, but you will probably need to charge it overnight. We understand this may not be ideal, but all Apple Watches, except for the Apple Watch Ultra models, offer similar battery life, so it's entirely normal.

Despite the fact that you will need to charge your Apple Watch every night, the Apple Watch Series 8 is an awesome smartwatch, which can now be yours for way less than usual. Furthermore, since it's the LTE model, you can leave your iPhone at home and go running only with your smartwatch. However, Walmart won't offer this awesome discount forever, so act fast and get your Apple Watch Series 8 at a discounted price now.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless