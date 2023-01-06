Smash those new year goals with the spectacular Watch Series 8, currently cheaper than ever

If you need a sleek and stylish smartwatch with a roomy screen and tons of functionality, Amazon has knocked the Apple Watch Series 8 down to its lowest price.





The Apple Watch Series 8 is hands down the best mainstream smartwatch for iPhone users. It has a large always-on screen which is plenty bright for outdoor use and it also has a QWERTY keyboard to let you type messages straight from your watch.





The watch's WR50 water resistance certification, IP6X dust resistance rating, and crack-resistant display makes it very durable, and it's also very comfortable to wear.





The Watch Series 8 is underpinned by the Apple S8 chip and is zippy and responsive in everyday use. Apple promises a battery life of up to 18 hours, meaning you can expect it to last a whole day, and toggling on the low power mode extends the battery life to 36 hours. A dead watch will need about an hour for a full charge.





Apple Watch Series 8 Product RED Always-On Retina display | Temperature sensor | Crash Detection | ECG app | Blood oxygen sensor | fall detection | Water resistant up to 50 meters | IP6X dust resistant | 18-hour battery life $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





The main draw of the watch is its extensive array of health features, making it great not just for people who are not in optimal health but also for those who like to take a proactive approach to their health.





The Watch Series 8 comes with a new skin temperature sensor for female health tracking and sleep tracking and can also take your ECG, measure blood oxygen levels, and track heart rate. It can also count your steps and track workouts, which can serve as a motivation to stay active.





It also has features like fall detection, crash detection, and emergency SOS for peace of mind.





In short, the Watch Series 8 is a responsive watch with a slick design, intuitive interface, and various health-tracking features, and it effectively acts like a second phone on your wrist.





The 41mm GPS variant which has a street price of $399 has been discounted by 13 percent by Amazon and can be yours for $349 at the moment, marking the best price ever for Apple's latest watch. The Series 8 rarely goes on sale, so don't miss this opportunity if you have been considering getting an Apple watch.