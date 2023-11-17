Snatch the fancy LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 8 with Stainless Steel Case for $210 off its price for Black Friday

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Apple's smartwatches are these amazing wearables, which, sadly, cost an arm and a leg to get. Furthermore, they usually don't receive huge discounts during shopping events, which means you need to shell out some serious cash even on shopping sprees like Black Friday. Or do you?

Amazon has already launched its incredible Black Friday sales, and as part of these amazing deals, it's currently offering the cellular version of the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 with Stainless Steel Case with an awesome 28% discount. This means you now have the chance to snatch this fancy fella for a whopping $210 off its regular price. If you want to save more, feel free to snatch a 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS in Starlight for $100 off its price from Amazon!

As a proper premium smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 has all the health-tracking features you expect a wearable of this caliber to come with. Furthermore, it sports a temperature sensor, making ovulation period tracking a lot easier.

In addition to its health-tracking features, the Apple Watch Series 8 also packs safety features, such as Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and even Apple's Crash Detection functionality, which, as the name suggests, allows your smartwatch to detect when you are in a severe car crash and call for help.

Since it's not an Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 8 offers an all-day battery life, which means you'll probably have to recharge it every night.

Nevertheless, the watch still has a lot to offer, and we think it's a true bargain, especially with Amazon's current $210 discount for Black Friday. Also, since this is the cellular variant we are talking about here, you'll be able to go for a run without your iPhone. So, what are you still doing here reading this sentence? Tap that deal button and snatch a brand-new Apple Watch Series 8 at a heavily reduced price while you still can!
