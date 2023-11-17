Snatch the fancy LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 8 with Stainless Steel Case for $210 off its price for Black Friday

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Stainless Steel case: Save $210! Get the fancy 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 with cellular capabilities and stainless steel case and save $210 through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal. The watch is full of features, and it's worth every single penny spent. $210 off (28%) $539 42 $749 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm Starlight]: Save $100! Get the Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] in Starlight and save $100 through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal. The watch is full of features, and it's worth every single penny spent. $100 off (25%) $299 $399 Buy at Amazon

As a proper premium smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 has all the health-tracking features you expect a wearable of this caliber to come with. Furthermore, it sports a temperature sensor, making ovulation period tracking a lot easier.In addition to its health-tracking features, the Apple Watch Series 8 also packs safety features, such as Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and even Apple's Crash Detection functionality, which, as the name suggests, allows your smartwatch to detect when you are in a severe car crash and call for help.Since it's not an Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 8 offers an all-day battery life, which means you'll probably have to recharge it every night.Nevertheless, the watch still has a lot to offer, and we think it's a true bargain, especially with Amazon's current $210 discount for Black Friday. Also, since this is the cellular variant we are talking about here, you'll be able to go for a run without your iPhone. So, what are you still doing here reading this sentence? Tap that deal button and snatch a brand-new Apple Watch Series 8 at a heavily reduced price while you still can!