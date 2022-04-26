Hurry and get the low-cost Apple Watch SE at a lower than ever price





Commercially released in the fall of 2020 (alongside the aforementioned Series 6) and marked down by a cool $49 at Amazon just a few weeks back , the Apple S5-powered device is today on sale at considerably lower than ever prices in many different models.





The "catch", as you may have already guessed, is that we're talking about a 24-hour-only refurbished promotion organized by Woot, which is actually a pretty rare occurrence as well. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging as little as $169.99 for a "fully working" unit with a "moderate level of wear & tear", a battery tested to function at "minimum 85% capacity" and a 90-day warranty included.





That represents a huge savings over the $279 list price of a brand-new GPS-only Apple Watch SE in a 40mm size, while a larger 44mm intelligent timepiece with no built-in cellular connectivity can be currently purchased for $189.99 as a "scratch & dent" refurb, compared to the $309 normally charged by Amazon itself for one such model in new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.





Cellular addicts will undoubtedly be delighted to see LTE-enabled units in both 40 and 44mm sizes sold by Woot at crazy low prices of their own of $189.99 and $209.99 respectively.





In fact, these are arguably the highlights of this unprecedented sale, allowing bargain hunters who like to make and take voice calls on their wrist with no need for a nearby iPhone to save big compared to the $329 and $359 regular prices of brand-new cellular-capable Apple Watch SE variants.



