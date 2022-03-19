Apple CEO Cook responds to dentist whose life was saved by an Apple Watch feature

It was just yesterday when we told you that an Apple Watch had saved the life of an elderly woman who set off the timepiece's fall detection feature. Unconscious, Raylene Hackenwerth was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered a tumor in one of her lungs and she is now receiving treatment for cancer.





Today, we have another story about how the Apple Watch saved the life of a dentist in India thanks to the ECG feature on the timepiece. The ECG sensors scan the user's heartbeat and detect irregular rhythms that could indicate atrial fibrillation (A-fib). The latter could lead to blood clots in the heart, and increases the possibility of a stroke, and heart failure.





According to Hi-Tech , the Indian dentist, Nitesh Chopra, received numerous warnings from his Apple Watch, finally went to a doctor, and the ECG that was performed concurred with the ECG readings on the smartwatch. In the course of their examination, doctors discovered that Dr. Chopra had a completely blocked artery which was repaired with surgery.





Dr. Chopra's wife Neha took the time to send a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook to thank him and give credit to the Apple Watch for saving her husband's life. Cook sent back a reply that said, "I'm very glad you sought clinical evaluation and received the care you desired. Thank you for sharing your story with us. Have a good day. Best Wishes, Tim."





And the legend of the Apple Watch continues to grow. The live-saving features of the Apple Watch include the heart rate monitor which probably has saved the most lives of any of the Apple Watch's features. The only new health-related feature expected this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, is a sensor that will read the user's body temperature.





Gurman also expects three models to be released by Apple this year:







Apple Watch Series 8-the full-priced version with a new body thermometer, "major updates to activity tracking," and improvements in performance.

Apple Watch SE 2-the lower priced budget version of the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Extreme-A rugged sports-centered version of the Apple Watch.

Those three could be introduced next September powered by new chips "across the board."





Thanks to stories like this one, the Apple Watch has become the most popular watch in the world, surpassing famous watch brands like Rolex, Seiko, Casio, Timex, and others.

