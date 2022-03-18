Apple Watch saves an elderly woman's life and leads her to get a cancer diagnosis early

An elderly woman falls and gets an ambulance called by Apple Watch

We are hearing more and more stories about people that got saved by their Apple Watch from something severe happening to them. The latest story on the topic is about Raylene Hackenwerth of Saint Petersburg, Florida. It seems she fell hard and was almost unconscious but Apple Watch's fall detection system called 911 for her.







So far, fall detection on the Apple Watch is proving to be a life-saving hero





Apple Watch app on your iPhone > My Watch > Emergency SOS > Turn Fall Detection on.

