Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apple Wearables Coronavirus

Can an Apple Watch tell if you have COVID-19? The Apple Respiratory Study intends to find out

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Apr 15, 2021, 9:25 AM
Can an Apple Watch tell if you have COVID-19? The Apple Respiratory Study intends to find out
Just like it did when it introduced its Watch 5 heart rate and ECG features, Apple is now partnering with university research projects in order to put the new oximetry feature on Watch 6 to a good use during these COVID-19 pandemic times. Given the lengths it went to data-mine and analyze millions of pulse readings in order to reach unique among its wearable-making peers FDA clearance, we have high hopes that the project will be successful.

Apple is now recruiting volunteers in partnership with scientist from University of Washington and the Seattle Flu Study "to understand how everyday devices, like an Apple Watch or iPhone, can be used to predict illnesses like COVID-19."

If you are interested and live in the Seattle area, you can hit the Apple Respiratory Study website, and sign up in case you meet the following criteria:

  • Live in the greater Seattle area
  • Be age 22 years or older
  • Have an Apple iPhone 6s or above
  • Speak and read English
  • Be able to participate for up to 6 months

The study description mentions that you will be provided an Apple Watch of undisclosed generation, and must fill in weekly surveys with the Apple Research app on your iPhone. It's a fairly long-term study, too, as you need to be committed for at least six months. The researchers will test you for COVID-19 in the beginning and if any respiratory illness occurs during the course of project in order to match the Apple Watch readings to your eventual condition to gauge its predictive abilities.

The end goal of the Apple Respiratory Study is to "see if the information collected by the Apple Watch and iPhone can detect early signs of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19." Needless to say, your personal data will be kept confidential throughout the process, and only aggregated data will be used in the inevitable mining and analysis of the resulting data points. Why the Apple Watch, though?

Apple Watch 6 pulse oximeter feature COVID-19 prediction potential


You may have heard, but oxygen saturation is one of the indicators that your lungs may be giving up the ghost amidst the coronavirus pandemic. While doctors are trained to immediately put you on oxygen or worse, on a ventilator, after a certain threshold is reached, for coronavirus patients that number seems to be much lower than usual, according to emergency physician Dr Richard Levitan in a New York Times op-ed.

Here are the Apple wearable features that may have attracted the attention of COVID-19 researchers:

  • Brand new Watch 6 sensors
  • 10 seconds to a first blood oxygen readout
  • Blood Oxygen App
  • Periodic measurements in real time
  • Alerts for low blood oxygen

With the introduction of Apple's latest watchOS 7 system on the Watch Series 6 it basically provided what smartwatches from Huawei and even smart bracelets from Fitbit and others have had for a while now - blood oxygen saturation measurements with the new Blood Oxygen App.

From а pulse meter, through an oximeter to VO2Max activity reports, the Apple Watch Series 6 now has plenty of sensors to cover all the basics, and then some. The new blood oxygen sensor is made up of four LED clusters and four photodiodes. Incorporated into the completely redesigned back crystal, this new sensor works in concert with the Blood Oxygen app to determine your blood oxygen level.

The oximeter takes only 15 seconds to record the first measurement, and can be set to monitor your levels in real time, yet in a battery-saving mode, and the stats include min/max rate for the day so far, as well as alerts if it goes dangerously low. With COVID-19 patients sometimes looking active and alert with blood oxygen levels down to the fiftieth or sixtieth percentile, a Watch warning feature may prove to be quite the bonanza for health professionals.

Related phones

Watch Series 6 (44mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$530 Special AT&T $500 Special AT&T $564 Special Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not feature a dedicated S Pen slot
Popular stories
Do you really need a 5G phone right now?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 13/Pro 5G renders show off smaller notch, updated cameras
Popular stories
Sony debuts the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III - first phones with variable telephoto lenses

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless