Apple reportedly tests 3D printer to produce the chassis for steel Apple Watch models





By using a 3D printer, Apple won't need to cut through metal slabs to create the parts it needs. This will reduce the time it takes Apple to build its timepieces while also helping the environment since less material would be needed by Apple. The aforementioned sources asked not to be identified since Apple's plan is private and has not been announced to the public.





The exciting part about this is, if everything goes well and Apple can successfully build parts for the Apple Watch using a 3D printer, the company plans on looking to see whether it can expand the use of the technology to build parts for other devices.









The process of using the 3D printer goes something like this. Forging is used to create small blocks of material close to the size needed for the timepiece. A CNC (computer numerical control) machine is then used to cut into the metal to create the design and button holes needed. With the 3D printer, a process called binder jetting creates a general outline of the device close to its actual size. This print is made using a powder-like substance that feels like steel after heat and pressure are applied. The exact designs and cutouts are milled similar to the previous process.









The report states that Apple and its suppliers have been working on this technique for three years and have been testing the process to make steel cases for the Apple Watch Series 9 which will be introduced on September 12th along with the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra and the iPhone 15 series.





Bloomberg says that it isn't clear that the initial shipments of Apple Watch Series 9 steel devices this year will feature casings made with the 3D printer. Apple plans on using the 3D printer to help build its titanium Apple Watch Ultra models but that isn't expected to take place until 2024.





Since this is a new technology, Apple plans on using it on lower volume products. Most Apple Watch models have an aluminum case, not stainless steel. That's why Apple is testing the 3D printer for steel Apple Watch casings. At this stage, aluminum cannot be used with this technology so Apple is expected to use more materials that can work with the 3D printer, like steel and titanium, on its devices.

