Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Is there a problem with the Apple Watch band? 200 timepieces were lost (and found) in the Chain O' Lakes

Apple Wearables
Is there a problem with the Apple Watch original band? 200 timepieces were lost (and found) in the C
TL;DR:

  • 25-year-old Darick Langos has turned his diving passion into a business with the help of a metal detector
  • He finds many electronic devices, but smartwatches from Apple are prevalent
  • The lost (and found) timepieces almost all the time have a sport band on

200 or so Apple Watch devices were found by Darick Langos, a metal detectorist who’s been diving into and searching the Chain O’ Lakes region in northeast Illinois (via 9to5Mac).

Originally told by Shaw Local News, the story has it that Langos, 25, has found a variety of items over the years, ranging from Apple Watches to iPhones to gold rings, prescription glasses, and more. Apple Watches are what he’s coming across most often, and “nearly all had the original watch band attached.”

“The ones with the sports bands … they do not stay on in the water”, Langos said.

So, if you’re spending time on the Chain O’ Lakes (or anywhere else, really)... maybe get a better strap for your Apple Watch?

Returning Apple Watches poses a challenge due to security locks, but Langos has managed some success. If he can send a 'call this number' message to the watch that forwards to a phone, then he has been able to return it. Unfortunately, his efforts to collaborate with phone companies in returning devices have been met with disinterest.

"It is a good paying gig, but super niche," Langos says about his hobby that turned into a job, also stating, "I am the cheapest guy I know of. I don’t charge if I can’t find it."

Langos's journey into his hobbies began in childhood, earning scuba certification at 10 and acquiring his first metal detector at 11. He reminisced about his initial detector, a relic from the '70s, noting, "That first detector model was a '1970s from grandpa that didn’t do anything compared to the models they have now."

Today, he uses a state-of-the-art model capable of detecting metal under 50 feet of water. "That was a game changer for me," Langos said, reflecting on the significant upgrade.

However, Langos’s explorations aren’t solely based on client requests. He also ventures out independently, amassing a collection of cellphones, smartwatches, rings, earrings, several hunting knives, and an assortment of mostly rusted guns that have been cleared by police. Despite the value of his finds, he maintains, "I haven’t sold anything, including a white gold Cartier ring, unless I get it back to the owner."
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless