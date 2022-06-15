 Apple plans an Apple Watch challenge for the International Day of Yoga - PhoneArena
Fancy doing some workouts to improve your flexibility and balance? Well, for the International Day of Yoga, Apple Watch will now have what to inspire you with so you get the asanas going. 9to5Mac reports that Apple Watch will have a challenge for the Day of Yoga, consisting of doing at least a 20-minute yoga routine on June 21.

Practice some yoga and unlock the virtual achievement for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple's Messages app


The International Day of Yoga is on June 21, basically, in a week or so. Apple has now reportedly scheduled an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for the day, and it requires you to do a yoga workout for 20 minutes or more on the day the oldest form of exercise is celebrated.

In order to complete the challenge, your time needs to be recorded with any app that adds workouts to Apple Health.

If you successfully complete the challenge, you get to unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and also in Apple's Messages app. And, on top of that, you get to enjoy exclusive stickers for the Messages app, FaceTime, and more.

If you're wondering where to get your yoga workout from, you can use Apple Fitness+, if you're a subscriber. Apple's workout service offers yoga workouts. Of course, if you know a thing or two about yoga, you can also practice on your own, just make sure you record your time with an app that can sync to Apple Health and Apple's Fitness app.

Before the challenge officially begins, Apple Watch users will be notified about it.

Of course, the purpose of the yoga challenge is not necessarily aimed to help you earn the stickers and unlock the achievement. These Apple Watch Activity Challenges promote using the smartwatch for fitness, and give you a way to try new workouts. At the end of the day, it all comes down to you becoming a healthier version of yourself, and the Apple Watch tries to nudge you into moving and motivates you for sticking with workouts.
