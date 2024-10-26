Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Apple’s heavily marketed Visual Intelligence is just a fancy Google image search

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps
iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence glow
Of the many still unavailable Apple Intelligence features that have been marketed by the company, one in particular seemed quite promising: Visual Intelligence. The idea was that you could point your brand new iPhone 16 at anything you see and it would tell you all about it. Turns out, this Visual Intelligence is just an API call to Google or ChatGPT. In short, it does nothing new.

Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman says that this feature probably took Apple around a week to implement at most. Though I’m willing to bet it was probably longer than that — software development often runs into unforeseen complications — it likely wasn’t that difficult.

While Apple has marketed Visual Intelligence as this amazing next step in the usefulness and practicality of an iPhone, it’s just a front for services you already had access to. Apple Intelligence does no heavy lifting here, at least for now. That may change whenever the revamped Siri and other AI features eventually roll out next year.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence promised a lot but we’re still waiting. | Video credit — Apple

Of course, there’s nothing inherently wrong with resorting to existing services but I do think it should have been more transparent. Google’s image search in particular has deteriorated beyond belief these past few years in my experience. It’s practically useless now, and iPhone users should know what they’re buying.

If one of the iPhone 16’s most marketed features is something anyone on any platform could have done, it gives me even less hope for the remaining features awaiting release. Especially after this past year where Apple has had one bad software update after another.

The average consumer currently has ChatGPT integration to look forward to whenever iOS 18.2 comes out. That will definitely make Apple Intelligence a little more enticing — and store demos easier for Apple employees — but it will hardly come close to what we’ve been promised. I suppose it remains to be seen if the new Siri and on-screen awareness will live up to the hype or just be old tools in a newer packaging.

Step your game up, Apple. Or iPhone 17 won’t be your most ambitious project as you claim.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers

Latest News

Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless