Apple drops all updates to the HomeKit Accessory Protocol in its support of Matter





Think of Matter as a common language for smart home devices. It ensures that a thermostat from one company can talk to a light bulb from another, making your home easier to control. Apple is fully committed to Matter, even abandoning updates to their older system in favor of focusing on this new standard, as stated by a manufacturer of Apple Home accessories who talked with the folks at



However, the road to a fully Matter-integrated home has been bumpy. Some devices haven't lived up to expectations, and even Apple itself has been slow to adopt the latest Matter features. For instance, Apple's Home app doesn't yet support Matter version 1.2, which introduced new device types like robotic vacuums and air purifiers.



But there's reason for optimism. Matter is constantly improving, and Apple is dedicated to making it work seamlessly. In the near future, you should be able to buy a device with the Matter logo and know with confidence that it will integrate smoothly into your Apple Home setup.



Matter and Apple's involvement in a nutshell

The user experience should also improve, with Apple and other tech companies working to make Matter easier to use, ensuring a seamless and intuitive experience for homeowners. Of course, a better user experience also comes with enhanced security, so Matter should also make your smart home accessories safer to own and use.



Apple's commitment to Matter is a promising step towards a smarter, more connected home. While there may be challenges along the way, the future looks bright for those eager to embrace the latest home automation technology, but we would highly advise you wait before purchasing a product that says it supports Matter, as things are a bit hectic at the moment.