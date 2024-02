Up to 20 years in prison: one of the (best) reasons you don’t want to defraud Apple Inc.

Two people have been found guilty in a $3 million iPhone repair scheme with over 5,000 iPhones, 9to5Mac reports.Haotian Sun (33) and Pengfei Xue (the same age) were found guilty of the scheme by a federal jury, a press release from the US Attorney’s Office reads.Sun and Xue have been found guilty of “participating in a sophisticated scheme to defraud Apple out of millions of dollars’ worth of iPhones” and, like in other instances, the scam was based around submitting counterfeit iPhones to Apple for repair, which were then replaced by Apple with genuine iPhones.They could face up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 21, 2024.This is strikingly similar to the Liao brothers’ nefarious activities : they got 41 months in prison for $6.1 million fraud with iPhones and iPads. Their plan was the same – import fake iPhones and iPads from China, exchange them for genuine Apple phones and tablets, and sell them abroad for a profit.