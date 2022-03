Apple brings its streaming service to Comcast devices in the US

The newly added Apple TV+ service can be accessed by Xfinity customers by saying “Apple TV+” into the voice remote or by saying the name of a desired title from the streaming service.

The partnership between Apple and Comcast enters a new era, as the Cupertino-based giant is bringing its streaming service to Comcast’s customers. In a joint statement earlier this week, the companies revealed that Apple TV+ will be available Comcast’s various platforms in the US.Starting this week, Apple TV+ will be available on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, but all eligible devices will be getting the streaming service in the coming days. The move follows Apple TV+’s launch on Sky devices like Sky Q and Sky Glass in the UK and Europe back in December.Furthermore, Comcast announced that between March 15 and March 21, its customers will benefit from a special offer, as Apple will provide Xfinity users with a preview of some of its most popular Apple TV+ original series and films across X1, Flex and Stream, no sign-up or sign-in required.Additionally, Xfinity customers will be able to watch the first seasons of many of Apple TV+’s popular shows, as well as the Apple Original film “Greyhound.”It’s worth noting that Xfinity customers who aren’t Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ when they sign-up via their Xfinity device by April 25.