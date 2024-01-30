Apple confirms Major League Soccer returns to MSL Season Pass in 2024
MLS fans rejoice! Apple has just revealed that Major League Soccer is returning to MSL Season Pass this year so fans can watch the game via the Apple TV app. As many of you probably know already, MLS’s 29th season kicks off February 21 on MLS Season Pass, but starting today, fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season pass on Apple TV.
This is only the second year that MLS Season Pass is offered via the Apple TV app, thanks to the 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer.
For the first time, Apple announced that MLS Season Pass will launch a whip-around show for Spanish-speaking fans. which will be hosted by returning MLS Season Pass broadcaster Tony Cherchi, who will be joined by Miguel Gallardo and Giovanni Savarese.
Another first for this year’s MLS Season Pass is the Multiview feature, which allows fans to watch up to four simultaneous matches at once on Apple TV 4K devices and on iPad.
MLS fans can subscribe starting this week, on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season. Also, Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.
Apple confirmed that a subscription to MLS Season Pass 2024 will be included with each full-season MLS club ticket account.
The subscription allows offers fans access to every MLS game with no blackouts, in-depth coverage and analysis, a wide range of exclusive content, and much more. It’s worth noting that the extensive coverage includes access to Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star, and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games.
MLS Season Pass features every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star, Campeones Cup, and select MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro matches and tournaments.
Apple's Multiview feature
