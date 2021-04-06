The next Apple TV may feature 4K 120Hz refresh rate
The current Apple TV 4K’s hardware doesn’t allow for 120Hz refresh rate due to it using an HDMI 2.0 port which is limited to 4K 60Hz. The new model should use HDMI 2.1 for it to be able to support the 120Hz refresh rate. The new HDMI port would also require a 120Hz TV to deliver that smooth refresh rate, but there are plenty of those already available. The higher refresh rate will make gaming on compatible games with the Apple TV 4K smoother and make its interface smoother as well.
The Apple TV 4K also supports gaming services and controllers, like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers. The Apple TV 4K also has the company’s voice assistant, Siri, and its iCloud and Apple Music services. You can buy the current Apple TV 4K on Amazon for $179.