Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apple

The next Apple TV may feature 4K 120Hz refresh rate

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Apr 06, 2021, 10:43 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The next Apple TV may feature 4K 120Hz refresh rate
According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple is testing a new Apple TV model for 2021 with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the latest tvOS 14.5 Beta update there are references to the new model mentioning “supports 120Hz”. tvOS is the software Apple uses for its TV set-top boxes.

The current Apple TV 4K’s hardware doesn’t allow for 120Hz refresh rate due to it using an HDMI 2.0 port which is limited to 4K 60Hz. The new model should use HDMI 2.1 for it to be able to support the 120Hz refresh rate. The new HDMI port would also require a 120Hz TV to deliver that smooth refresh rate, but there are plenty of those already available. The higher refresh rate will make gaming on compatible games with the Apple TV 4K smoother and make its interface smoother as well.

The current Apple TV 4K supports 4K HDR content and Dolby Atmos sound. tvOS provides access to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+ and the company’s own Apple TV service, which is only available on tvOS as TV set-top boxes go.

Apple TV 4K (32GB) - a set-top box with tvOS

$179
Buy at Apple

The Apple TV 4K also supports gaming services and controllers, like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers. The Apple TV 4K also has the company’s voice assistant, Siri, and its iCloud and Apple Music services. You can buy the current Apple TV 4K on Amazon for $179.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!
Popular stories
It's official! LG drops out of the mobile phone business
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless