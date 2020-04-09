Apple Store closures have already caused major decline in US iPhone sales, more to follow





In many cases, the drops could be quite sudden and abrupt, although it's probably a little early for individual predictions through the end of the year. After all, no one really knows how long people in key markets like the US will need to continue sheltering in place and avoid non-essential trips, like, say, visiting an Apple Store for an unnecessary iPhone upgrade.









In case that number doesn't sound bad enough, you may want to remember Apple Stores were actually open for the month's first couple of weeks stateside, so there's clearly still room for further deterioration of the company's iPhone sales figures. While you can obviously purchase new devices online in complete safety and never leave your house to pick them up (or opt for curbside pickup), it seems many "iFans" really enjoyed driving to their local Apple Store and buying their products there.







