Did you know Apple issues spyware threat alerts to high-risk users?

How to stay protected

Keep devices updated with the latest software.

Enable two-factor authentication.

Use strong, unique passwords.

Install only from App Store.

Do not click on any links or open attachments from an unknown sender.

Apple has said it is not aware of any spyware infections that have been successful against users who have had Lockdown Mode turned on.Since 2021, Apple has sent Threat Notifications to users in over 150 countries, which shows the breadth of mercenary spyware. The company continues to invest in its Private Cloud Compute system to track and detect threats and in improving tools like Lockdown Mode.Critics like Eva Galperin of the Electronic Frontier Foundation believe Apple can go further by publishing threat reports and filing more lawsuits against spyware makers. But even so, Apple’s work so far marks a change for the company, one in which it’s “committed to protecting users who may be personally targeted by some of the most dangerous cyberthreats,” according to spokesperson Nadine Haija.Apple encourages all users to take the following steps to protect against general cyber threats:Locking down and reaching out for help from organizations like Access Now is crucial for those who suspect they may be a target of spyware.As spyware attacks become more sophisticated, Apple’s threat notifications and security features are an important line of defense. By notifying users and providing access to expert resources, Apple is setting the bar for how tech companies can begin to respond to a rising tide of digital threats.