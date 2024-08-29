Apple Sports brings major updates for NFL and college football games
Up Next:
Updates for NFL and college football games | Screenshot credit: AppleApple Sports has just announced important updates for NFL and college football fans. Starting today, both NFL and college football games feature improvements to play-by-play, allowing fans to access scoring drives presented alongside the view of every game play much quicker.
Besides that, Apple revealed that a new dynamic drive tracker has been added to the app to allow users to visualize where the is on the field at any time.
As far as college football goes, Apple Sports now lets fans follow the top 25, updated weekly, in addition to any of their favorite teams and conferences. On top of that, each game will feature real-time scores, stats, as well as live betting odds, just like the other leagues available in the app.
But wait, there’s more! Apple confirmed that with iOS 18 and watchOS 11, the app will offer Live Activities for all teams and leagues available in Apple Sports for the first time ever. This means that fans will get live scores and play-by-play at a quick glance on their iPhone and Apple Watch lock screens.
In addition, Apple promised to add a new drop-down navigation for the main scorecard views in an app update later this year. The new feature will allow fans to switch between My Leagues, My Teams, and users’ feeds for favorited leagues faster than before.
Apple Sports' new drop-down navigation for the main scorecard views | Screenshot credit: Apple
Along with the drop-down navigation, Apple Sports will also receive a new enhanced search, which should make it easier to view matches for leagues that you aren’t following.
Last but not least, Apple says that additional leagues will become available on Apple Sports over time, including Champions League and Europa League, starting with the league phase in September.
Apple Sports is available download in the App Store in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: