Apple Celebrates Year of the Tiger with special edition Beats Studio Buds

Apple Celebrates Year of the Tiger with special edition Beats Studio Buds0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The new special-edition Beats Studio Buds are meant to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the adopted Lunar calendar available in many Asian countries. These wireless earphones will be available in stores starting January 1, 2022 and come in red color with gold stripes.
We’re celebrating the Lunar New Year with our special-edition Beats Studio Buds. As a tribute to the Year of the Tiger, the Buds feature an all-red design with gold tiger print accents. Out on January 1st!
Although Apple didn’t reveal the price of these special-edition Beats Studio Buds, there's absolutely no reason for these to be more expensive than the regular models since they're the same feature-wise. Speaking of price, Apple fans can pick up the Beats Studio Buds for a lot less than $150 via Amazon.
It’s unlikely that the “Year of the Tiger” Beats Studio Buds will be available in other countries that haven’t adopted the Lunar calendar, but if you live in China, you can certainly order a pair starting early next year.
