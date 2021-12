Apple Celebrates Year of the Tiger with special edition Beats Studio Buds

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Although Apple didn’t reveal the price of these special-edition Beats Studio Buds, there's absolutely no reason for these to be more expensive than the regular models since they're the same feature-wise. Speaking of price, Apple fans can pick up the Beats Studio Buds for a lot less than $150 via Amazon.



It’s unlikely that the “ Year of the Tiger ” Beats Studio Buds will be available in other countries that haven’t adopted the Lunar calendar, but if you live in China, you can certainly order a pair starting early next year.

Following the announcement of a limited edition AirTag in Japan, Apple confirmed the upcoming launch of another product aimed at customers in Asia: the special edition Beats Studio Buds.The new special-edition Beats Studio Buds are meant to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the adopted Lunar calendar available in many Asian countries. These wireless earphones will be available in stores starting January 1, 2022 and come in red color with gold stripes.