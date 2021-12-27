Apple’s most controversial product gets a limited edition in Japan

Designed to act as a key finder that helps people find lost objects, the AirTag
is surely one of Apple’s most controversial products. Although the Cupertino-based company included various technologies on the AirTag to prevent unwanted tracking or stalking, it’s still very easy to bypass the device’s software.Frightening reports
about people that have been tracked to their homes in order to have their cars stolen have been making headlines throughout the year. Not to mention that Android users aren’t even alerted by the built-in audible alarm that’s usually triggered by a smartphone when an AirTag is detected nearby.
Tile-like item trackers have existed before and will continue to exist, but one manufactured by Apple
was deemed to attract a lot of buzz. Although the AirTag got a lot of negative publicity, there’s no reason not to buy one as long as Apple continues to sell the Tile-like item tracker.
All the more so if you live in Japan where Apple has just launched
a limited edition AirTag that celebrates the Japanese New Year. You can’t get this one from anywhere else in the world, and even if you live in Japan, just the first 20,000 customers who purchase an eligible iPhone will receive a limited edition AirTag.
The tiger logo on the limited edition AirTag signifies the year of the Tiger in Japan, which will start on January 1, 2022. You’ll have to buy an iPhone 12
, iPhone 12 mini
, or iPhone SE
on January 2 or January 3 to qualify for the limited edition AirTag (via 9to5mac
).
On top of that, customers buying various Apple products in the first few days of 2022 will receive Apple gift cards worth as low as 6,000 yen (about $50) and as high as 24,000 yen ($210).