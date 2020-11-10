Apple upgrades this key accessory found in the box alongside the iPad Pro (2020)

Starting with 2017's Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X . Apple's smartphones supported fast charging. However, Apple didn't include a fast charging brick in the box choosing instead to pack the usual 5W adapter with the phones. So those who wanted the convenience of fast charging were forced to shell out some additional cash if they wanted to take advantage of their iPhone's fast charging capabilities.

Apple starts shipping its fastest charger with the latest iPad Pro tablets







Apple changed things up last year by including an 18W power adapter in the box with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max . While the iPhone 11 was equipped with fast charging capabilities, Apple paired it with a 5W charger in the box. This year, Apple announced a new 20W charging brick but once again shook things up by not including any power adapter in the box with its new iPhone 12 series and inside the packaging of older models still on sale. So if you have a new iPhone and want to charge to as much as 50% in 30 minutes, you'll have to purchase one or use an older brick. Apple's online and brick and mortar store are selling the accessory for $19. Last month, Apple tried to generate some good will buy slashing the price of the accessory by $10 or 34% to $19.









Apple says that it stopped including the charger and the earpods with the iPhone due to environmental concerns. Others believe that this is simply a cash grab by the manufacturer since those who want to charge at the fastest speeds (20W) will now need to buy a new adapter.







According to posts by some Reddit users , Apple is including its new 20W charging adapter with shipments of the latest iPad Pro models. This replaces the 18W charger that used to be included with the premium tablets. The latest version of the iPad Pro was announced this past March sporting an 11-inch or 12.9-inch ProMotion display. The latter adjusts the screen to update as fast as 120 times each second (120Hz refresh rate). Under the hood is the Apple A12Z Bionic chipset that features a very minor change compared to the A12X Bionic SoC used on the previous iPad Pro models. The A12Z has all eight GPU cores activated compared to the seven GPU cores activated on the A12X. The units provide up to 10 hours of battery life.





If you look at the online Apple Store, it still shows that Apple is including an 18W adapter in the box. But as we mentioned, Reddit users who recently received the tablet said that a 20W charger was included in the box. One Reddit user with the handle u/cheesepuff07 wrote, "Even though Apples website says it still only includes a 18 watt wall adapter for the iPad Pros I just received mine yesterday and it included a 20 watt adapter. My guess is they don’t want to update the website as all of the older ones manufactured before last month or so included an 18 watt." And that was confirmed by another Reddit subscriber with the user name a_female_dog simply stated, "Can confirm, purchased the iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 and it came with the 20 watt adapter."



