Apple's new Shazam update brings local live show recommendations
Looking to go have some fun with friends and listen to some live music? Apple's got you covered with a new feature for Shazam, called Concerts, reports 9to5Mac. As you can guess by the name of the feature, it's going to recommend nearby performances that you might want to go to.
With this new feature, Apple's Shazam joins Bandsintown and Songkick, which are platforms that recommend tour dates based on your location and music preferences.
The feature is launching today for users on iOS, and an Android update for Shazam will follow soon.
With this update, you'll be able to save and revisit events, set reminders for upcoming shows you're interested in, view tickets, and even unlock concert exclusives from select artists. Among the exclusives, you can get new Watch faces and wallpapers, behind-the-scenes videos, tour photos, show set lists, and others, of course depending on the artist.
Meanwhile, the company has other initiatives to help you go to concerts and have fun. For example, it's now surfacing concert data in Spotlight search on iOS 17. Earlier this year, Apple Music started offering special set list playlists to promote artists on tour.
