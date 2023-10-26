Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
Do you think seven years of software support on the Pixel 8 is overkill?

Apple's new Shazam update brings local live show recommendations

Apple Software updates Music
Apple's new Shazam update brings local live show recommendations
Looking to go have some fun with friends and listen to some live music? Apple's got you covered with a new feature for Shazam, called Concerts, reports 9to5Mac. As you can guess by the name of the feature, it's going to recommend nearby performances that you might want to go to.

Shazam will have Concert recommendations with new update


With this new feature, Apple's Shazam joins Bandsintown and Songkick, which are platforms that recommend tour dates based on your location and music preferences.

With this update, you'll be able to save and revisit events, set reminders for upcoming shows you're interested in, view tickets, and even unlock concert exclusives from select artists. Among the exclusives, you can get new Watch faces and wallpapers, behind-the-scenes videos, tour photos, show set lists, and others, of course depending on the artist.


The feature is launching today for users on iOS, and an Android update for Shazam will follow soon.

Meanwhile, the company has other initiatives to help you go to concerts and have fun. For example, it's now surfacing concert data in Spotlight search on iOS 17. Earlier this year, Apple Music started offering special set list playlists to promote artists on tour.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless