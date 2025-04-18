Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Apple sees its seventh consecutive quarter of decline in China, while Xiaomi surges by 40%

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Xiaomi iPhone
iPhone in white held on a desk.
The wheel of life just keeps on wheeling, and those who were on top yesterday are today at the bottom. Similarly, Apple can't stay on top forever in China – its iPhone is recording slumping sales figures yet again.

According to research company IDC, iPhone shipments in China experienced a 9% drop during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. On top of it all, Apple seems to be the only major manufacturer to report a decline in China, according to research firm IDC.

Now ranked fifth in China's smartphone market, Apple shipped 9.8 million units, resulting in a market share of 13.7%, down from 17.4% in the previous quarter.

This is Apple's seventh consecutive quarter of falling shipments. One more, and it will be two whole years of sales turbulence for Cupertino.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is doing extremely well and saw its shipments climb 40% to 13.3 million units for the quarter. Overall, the industry recorded a 3.3% increase in shipments during the quarter.

IDC analyst Will Wong pointed out that Apple’s high-end pricing has limited its ability to benefit from government subsidies introduced in January. These subsidies, which helped drive market growth, offer a 15% refund to consumers purchasing smartphones and certain electronics priced below 6,000 yuan (~$820 when directly converted).



To add to it all, the iPhone was (is?) facing difficult times ahead in the US after president Trump announced mind-blowing high tariffs on imports from China. He has rolled back some of them since (to some extent) and that's probably done not without the active participation of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who apparently quietly worked to shield his company from the fallout.

Rather than publicly criticizing the administration, Cook held private conversations with officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, to discuss the risks the tariffs posed to iPhone prices. His behind-the-scenes efforts paid off: the Trump administration agreed to exempt certain electronics made in China from import duties, benefiting Apple and other tech firms like HP and Dell.

This exemption came despite resistance from some White House advisers and was a significant win for Apple, whose iPhone production remains heavily dependent on China. As we told you, prices for high-end iPhones could have exceeded $2,000.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless