Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
What's the most annoying thing about your current phone?

Apple settles DOJ case over discriminating against US workers

Apple
Apple settles DOJ case over discriminating against US workers
Apple will have to pay $25 million to settle claims by the Department of Justice, a report from Reuters says.

The DOJ said in a statement that Apple illegally favored immigrant workers over US workers, in violation of a federal law that bars discrimination based on citizenship.

The DOJ claims that this current settlement is the largest ever that’s related to claims of discrimination based on citizenship. Apple will have to pay $6.75 million in civil penalties and $18.25 million to an unspecified number of affected workers.

There’s a statement from Apple, saying they’ve “unintentionally not been following the DOJ standard”:
“We have implemented a robust remediation plan to comply with the requirements of various government agencies as we continue to hire American workers and grow in the U.S.," the company said.

The problem lies with the PERM program – long story short, this federal government program is designed to make it easier for US companies to hire foreign workers who are in the country on temporary visas. In order to ensure that foreign workers are not taking jobs which could be done by US citizens and existing permanent residents, companies that are in the PERM program have to advertise the jobs within the US in the same way they would with any other role. Thus, using a foreign workforce is acceptable only when the recruitment process has failed to find suitable US workers.

According to the DOJ, Apple did not advertise job openings that were eligible for the PERM program on its website. Then Apple required applicants for those jobs to mail paper applications even though it usually permits electronic applications, the department said.

"These less effective recruitment procedures nearly always resulted in few or no applications to PERM positions from applicants whose permission to work does not expire," the department said.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless