Apple's settlement with app developers brings major changes to App Store policy

Apple's settlement with app developers brings major changes to App Store policy0
Apple has decided to settle a class-action suit brought by U.S. app developers by changing some of the rules covering what app developers are allowed to communicate with their customers. It also could reduce some of the pressure on Apple from lawmakers related to Apple's demands that developers promote only the tech giant's own in-app payment platform.
Apple will now allow developers to promote third-party payment platforms outside of the app in question
Apple also said that with the settlement, App Store search results will no longer favor certain developers and apps. While the current search algorithms and protocols will remain the same over the next three years, eventually "search results will continue to be based on objective characteristics like downloads, star ratings, text relevance, and user behavior signals." Earlier this year, emails released during the Epic v. Apple lawsuit hinted that App Store search results were manipulated by Apple to favor its own apps.
Phil Schiller, the Apple executive in charge of the App Store, said, "From the beginning, the App Store has been an economic miracle; it is the safest and most trusted place for users to get apps, and an incredible business opportunity for developers to innovate, thrive, and grow. We would like to thank the developers who worked with us to reach these agreements in support of the goals of the App Store and to the benefit of all of our users."
Not all developers are pleased with the settlement
Still, a lobbying group called Coalition for App Fairness (CAF), which represents several app developers who are extremely critical of the so-called "Apple Tax," is not happy with the settlement. CAF executive director Meghan DiMuzio said Thursday, "This offer does nothing to address the structural, foundational problems facing all developers, large and small, undermining innovation and competition in the app ecosystem. Allowing developers to communicate with their customers about lower prices outside of their apps is not a concession and further highlights Apple’s total control over the app marketplace."
Also unhappy with the settlement is Dallas-based developer Match Group. The owner of several dating apps such as Tinder and Match.com released a statement that continued to knock Apple. It said, "This is a raw demonstration of their monopolistic power: making capricious changes designed to spur good PR for their benefit right as legislation, regulatory scrutiny and developer complaints are closing in on them. We hope everyone sees this for what it is — a sham."
Apple will also put $100 million into a Small Developers Assistance Fund to help support smaller app developers. It also will expand the number of price points available to app developers from less than 100 to over 500.