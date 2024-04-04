Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Following Meta's outages, the App Store and other Apple services also gave out

If you were feeling a bit "disconnected" these days, that's not just you. Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger were having outage issues (now resolved). Meta reported the incident as a "Major Disruption" on its Business API Status page.

25,000 of Whatsapp's users said they were having an issue at noon yesterday and 68% of the complaints were about issues with the app, and 26% were not able to receive messages.

Also, yesterday was not an easy day for Apple services like the App Store (and more). Reuters reports that there were brief Apple outages globally, but the issues have been currently sorted out.

Problems arose in multiple regions for Apple services like the App Store, video and music streaming platforms Apple TV+ and Apple Music, and affected many users.

As many as 6,400 users flagged issues with the App Store. Both Apple TV+ and Apple Music had reports in the thousands at the peak of the outage in the United States, according to platforms that track outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Apple's fitness service Apple Fitness+, as well as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books and Podcasts (according to Apple's system status pages) were not passed by and were also impacted by outages.

Apple services were down for users in countries including the United States, Britain, India, China and Australia.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

