Following Meta's outages, the App Store and other Apple services also gave out

If you were feeling a bit "disconnected" these days, that's not just you. Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger were having outage issues (now resolved). Meta reported the incident as a "Major Disruption" on its Business API Status page.
25,000 of Whatsapp's users said they were having an issue at noon yesterday and 68% of the complaints were about issues with the app, and 26% were not able to receive messages.
Problems arose in multiple regions for Apple services like the App Store, video and music streaming platforms Apple TV+ and Apple Music, and affected many users.
As many as 6,400 users flagged issues with the App Store. Both Apple TV+ and Apple Music had reports in the thousands at the peak of the outage in the United States, according to platforms that track outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.
Apple services were down for users in countries including the United States, Britain, India, China and Australia.
Also, yesterday was not an easy day for Apple services like the App Store (and more). Reuters reports that there were brief Apple outages globally, but the issues have been currently sorted out.
Apple's fitness service Apple Fitness+, as well as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books and Podcasts (according to Apple's system status pages) were not passed by and were also impacted by outages.
