Apple sends out WWDC25 invites — on the same day as Google I/O

WWDC25 invites sent out. | Images credit — PhoneArena





iOS 19

visionOS

Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

So, what can we expect this year? Apple will likely unveil iOS 19 , iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and updates to visionOS . Rumors suggest thatmight come with a fresh new look, inspired by the more modern, glassy design of. This could be the biggest visual update since iOS 7.AI will probably show up too, but maybe not as loudly as before. Apple got some criticism for overpromising last year, so this time, we might see smaller improvements to its Apple Intelligence features rather than big, flashy announcements.As for the cheeky timing, it’s hard not to see it as a deliberate move. With Google I/O grabbing headlines today, Apple’s invite drop feels like a gentle nudge to remind the tech world that it also has some big plans coming soon.Whether it’s just good timing or a little competitive jab, one thing is clear: the lead-up to WWDC25 is already heating up. We’ll be keeping an eye on what Apple reveals next, and of course, we’ll be covering all the major announcements when the keynote kicks off on June 9. Will you be watching?