Apple sends out WWDC25 invites — on the same day as Google I/O
Apple's event invite arrives with curious timing, just as another major developer conference gets underway
Apple just pulled a bold move. On the same day Google is kicking off its I/O developer conference, Apple sent out invites for its own big event: WWDC 2025.
The Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 9 to June 13, with the main keynote set for June 9 at 10 a.m. PT. While the date was already known, what caught everyone’s attention today is the timing of the invites. By sending them out during Google I/O, Apple clearly wanted to remind everyone that it’s still a major player in the software and developer space.
AI will probably show up too, but maybe not as loudly as before. Apple got some criticism for overpromising last year, so this time, we might see smaller improvements to its Apple Intelligence features rather than big, flashy announcements.
Whether it’s just good timing or a little competitive jab, one thing is clear: the lead-up to WWDC25 is already heating up. We’ll be keeping an eye on what Apple reveals next, and of course, we’ll be covering all the major announcements when the keynote kicks off on June 9. Will you be watching?
From what we can see, there were two sets of invites sent out today. Some people are invited to attend the event in person at Apple Park, while others are getting access to stream everything online. Just like in recent years, all developers will be able to follow the sessions, labs, and announcements for free through Apple’s Developer app and website.
WWDC25 invites sent out. | Images credit — PhoneArena
So, what can we expect this year? Apple will likely unveil iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and updates to visionOS. Rumors suggest that iOS 19 might come with a fresh new look, inspired by the more modern, glassy design of visionOS. This could be the biggest visual update since iOS 7.
As for the cheeky timing, it’s hard not to see it as a deliberate move. With Google I/O grabbing headlines today, Apple’s invite drop feels like a gentle nudge to remind the tech world that it also has some big plans coming soon.
