Apple is rolling out a firmware update for AirPods and Beats to shut down a security threat

By
AirPods Pro 2 | Image credit – PhoneArena

Just recently, Apple rolled out a fresh firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, and now another one is being released, this time addressing a security concern.

Now, Apple pushed a firmware update for multiple products, covering the USB-C and Lightning variants of AirPods Pro 2, the first-gen AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, second and third-generation AirPods, Beats Fit Pro, and PowerBeats Pro.

The latest firmware update bumps up the second-generation AirPods Pro, PowerBeats Pro, and Beats Fit Pro to version 6F8 from 6F7. As for the other models, they have been upgraded to version 6A326, previously 6A321.

Although Apple's release notes for AirPods firmware updates usually provide minimal details about the changes made, the company has issued a separate support document detailing a security vulnerability addressed in today's firmware updates.

The firmware updates fix a security issue that could have enabled an attacker within Bluetooth range to impersonate a previously connected device, potentially gaining unauthorized access to your headphones.

While Apple usually mentions in its support documents if a security problem has been used by attackers, the company hasn't indicated that's the case here. However, it's still smart to update your headphone firmware quickly. Once an issue like this gets attention, others might try to exploit it, so staying up to date is crucial.



Normally, firmware updates are installed wirelessly while your ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are linked to an iOS device. To ensure the update, place your ‌‌AirPods‌‌ or Beats in their case, connect them to a power source, and then pair them with your iOS device.

If you are using Beats with an Android phone, you can manually update the firmware through the recently updated Beats app for Android.

To check if your AirPods are up to date using your iPhone or iPad, make sure you have the latest iOS or iPadOS version installed. Then, follow these steps:

  1. Open Settings
  2. Tap on Bluetooth
  3. Locate your AirPods in the list and tap the Info button next to their name
  4. Scroll down to the About section
  5. The firmware version will be displayed there

While updating isn't always mandatory for basic functionality, it ensures you're getting the most out of your AirPods and keeping them secure.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless