Apple releases a new TV ad for its latest iPhone

Apple U.K. has just shared the company's new 30-second ad for the second-generation Apple iPhone SE which officially launches today, right in the middle of a global pandemic. The iPhone SE (2020) borrows the look and the design of the iPhone 8 including the 4.7-inch LCD display with a 750 x 1334 resolution. That works out to an old school 16:9 aspect ratio and there is no notch, no TrueDepth camera, and no Face ID. In fact, the iPhone SE (2020) is equipped with the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

If you love the sound of a protective plastic film being stripped off a new phone, this ad is for you







To power its new budget-priced phone, Apple is using the A13 Bionic chipset. Built using TSMC's 7nm process node, the chip carries 8.5 billion transistors and is the same powerful component used to drive the entire iPhone 11 family. Apple also saw fit to give the phone's memory a 50% bump from 2GB of RAM to 3GB, and also improved the single 12MP camera on the back with a new Image Signal Processor (ISP). Apple claims that the new ISP, together with the A13 Bionic, makes the rear camera the best single snapper setup on a smartphone. That's a clear shot at the Google Pixel 3a series.





Available in White, Black, and (PRODUCT)RED, the iPhone SE (2020) is offered with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of memory for $399 (24 monthly payments of $16.62), $449 (24 monthly payments of $18.70) and $549 (24 monthly payments of $22.87) respectively. As we mentioned, the device is available starting today.











The new 30-second ad, which you undoubtedly will see on television this weekend in the U.S. and U.K., is called "The Opening" and shows a man who has just received his iPhone SE and is ready to unbox it. On his knees in front of a table, he makes some room by pushing everything off the table. He dramatically opens the box and with sweaty hands (you can see him wipe them on his pants) he peels off the plastic protective film. You might remember that there was a time when enthusiasts could not get enough of the sound of plastic film being peeled off a brand new phone. And as the film is removed, you can see that another change Apple made to the iPhone SE (2020) was to move the iconic Apple logo to the middle of the rear panel matching its location on the iPhone 11 series. And the ad concludes with Apple's new tag line, "Lots to love. Less to spend."





So now we await the unveiling of the 2020 iPhone 12 series which will be the company's first to offer support for 5G connectivity. Most analysts are now going along with TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo, who seems to have a direct link to the mind of Apple CEO Tim Cook. Kuo expects four new iPhone models to be delivered this fall including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 , the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro , and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max . All four models will be powered by the more powerful and energy-efficient 5nm A14 Bionic chipset and all four will also support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks.





The new iPhone 12 handsets will borrow a design from the iPhone 5s as the rounded top is flattened out and a stainless steel strip surrounds the casing. The standard models will feature a dual-camera setup on the back (12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide) and we should see a quad-camera setup on the "Pro" models (12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 12MP Telephoto and a LiDar Time of Flight depth sensor). The iPhone 12 Pro Max could feature sensor-shift image stabilization instead of optical image stabilization (OIS) for "shake-free" videos. The new technology stabilizes the camera's sensor while OIS stabilizes the camera's lens.





Depending on the analyst, Apple will either have the iPhone 12 series ready on time, or they will delayed by four to eight weeks because of the pandemic.

