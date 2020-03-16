Apple fined record $1.2 billion for anticompetitive behavior in France, says it will appeal



In response to the fine by French Authorities, Apple told CNBC that the recent decision is "disheartening." It further claims the ruling "relates to practices from over a decade ago and discards thirty years of legal precedent that all companies in France rely on with an order that will cause chaos for companies across all industries.



Apple says it strongly disagrees with the outcome and plans to appeal the case.

The relationship effectively fixed prices and both wholesalers have also been fined for their role. Tech Data has been fined €76.1 million ($85 million) and Ingram Micro has been fined €62.9 million ($70.3 million), to be precise.