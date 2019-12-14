The Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are 20% off on Amazon
The Powerbeats Pro features adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks so that you won't lose them while running. They're also reinforced for sweat and water resistance during long workouts hours.
Each earbud features volume and track controls, as well as voice capability, and autoplay/pause. Beats claims the Powerbeats Pro should provide up to 9 hours of listening time, but you can get more than 24 hours using the charging case.
Of course, they're compatible with both Android and iOS devices and even promise to offer enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either of the two earbuds, which connect independently via Bluetooth.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):