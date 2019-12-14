Accessories Apple Deals Audio

The Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are 20% off on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 14, 2019, 9:13 AM
Here is some great news for audiophiles looking to buy a pair of earphones that won't force them to break the bank. The Powerbeats Pro earphones are now on sale on Amazon and even if it's not the lowest price we've seen to date, you can still score a good deal on these wireless earphones.

As the title says, Amazon offers a 20% discount on the Powerbeats Pro, which brings their price just below the $200 mark since they usually sell for $250. If you decide to go for Amazon's deal, you'll be able to choose from four different colors: Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy.

The Powerbeats Pro features adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks so that you won't lose them while running. They're also reinforced for sweat and water resistance during long workouts hours.

Each earbud features volume and track controls, as well as voice capability, and autoplay/pause. Beats claims the Powerbeats Pro should provide up to 9 hours of listening time, but you can get more than 24 hours using the charging case.

Of course, they're compatible with both Android and iOS devices and even promise to offer enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either of the two earbuds, which connect independently via Bluetooth.

