Apple Podcasts now has a web app: enjoy your favorite shows right in your browser

Apple Podcasts now finally has a web version, starting today. The app is accessible at podcasts.apple.com in desktop web browsers including Safari, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

You can now access your Up Next queue, enjoy your library of saved shows, and browse for new podcasts from your web browser. Only MacOS has offered a desktop podcast app experience before.

This is great news for iPhone users who have a Windows PC. The web version syncs with your Apple Account (Apple ID), so you can continue listening to queued episodes of your favorite podcasts.


You are also able to discover and follow new shows, and you can view the entire catalog of shows, as well as Top Charts. You can also purchase new subscriptions from there.

Now, Apple Podcasts is up to par with other Apple services like Music and TV which have their web versions. Apple Maps has also recently gotten a web app too.

I think this is a great move by Apple. I was one of the people who used an iPhone and sported a Windows PC and I would have loved to have had this page to access my podcasts from back then.
