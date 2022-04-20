Upgrade to Apple Pay tightens fraud prevention features

Apple Pay is the company's mobile payment platform. It's a brilliant money-making scheme because Apple receives a cut of .15% of the value of each transaction that uses the feature (15 cents for each $100 purchase). With more than a million retail stores, gas stations, supermarkets, and restaurants accepting Apple Pay in the U.S. alone at the start of this month, the volume of transactions that run through the platform is large enough to generate big bucks for Apple.





Some Twitter users noted that a notification badge showed up on their payment credit card inside the Wallet app today. That is because Apple has upgraded Apple Pay to improve the fraud prevention for some credit cards. According to Apple , "For cards with certain enhanced fraud prevention, when you attempt an online or in-app transaction, your device will evaluate information about your Apple ID, device, and location (if you have enabled Location Services), to develop fraud prevention assessments which are used by Apple to identify and prevent fraud."





Apple adds that it will share "fraud prevention assessments as well as information about your transaction (such as purchase amount, currency, and date) with your payment card network for fraud prevention." You can avoid having to share this data with your payment card's network by changing the payment card that you use for purchases made with Apple Pay to one that doesn't sport the notification.







To remove your payment card on the Wallet app, open the app and tap on the image of that card. Press on the three dots in the upper right of the display and when the new page loads, scroll to the bottom and tap on Remove This Card to well, remove this card. To add a new card, open the Wallet app and tap the "+" icon on the upper right of the display. You then scan the card and follow the directions to add it to the Wallet app.







While this writer doesn't see the notification badge on a Visa card placed in the Wallet app, some Visa users worldwide have started to see the badge. With so much cash tumbling into Apple's coffers from Apple Pay, anything that Apple can do to get more users to pay using the platform brings more money to Apple's bottom line. If that means making the card used for Apple Pay transactions safer to use thanks to enhanced fraud notification, so be it.

