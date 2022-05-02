 Apple Pay violates competitive mobile wallet practices, rules the European Commission - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple Pay violates competitive mobile wallet practices, rules the European Commission

Apple
Daniel Petrov
Apple Pay violates competitive mobile wallet practices, rules the European Commission
Тhe anticompetitive arm of the European Commission (EC) is ready with its so-called preliminary view opinion on Apple's exclusive control of the NFC contactless payment technology that Apple Pay uses to authorize payments with the iPhone or the Apple Watch.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the EC preliminary view comes with a lengthy statement of objections that insists Apple's walled garden approach to mobile payments is restrictive to the competition in the fintech industry and especially in its mobile wallet efforts.

The Commission will recommend that Apple Pay be opened to third-party payment processors that is sure to raise some eyebrows over at Cupertino which has been adamant that its walled garden approach is ensuring a smooth and secure experience for its customers. According to the EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, the competition commissioner:

Apple has built a closed ecosystem around its devices and its operating system. Apple controls the gates to this ecosystem, setting the rules of the game for anyone who wants to reach consumers using Apple devices.

While that is certainly true, a similar thing can be said for other mobile wallets like Google Pay or Samsung Pay, although Google's mobile payment solution works on multiple devices running Android. Apple commented that it will "continue to engage with the Commission to ensure European consumers have access to the payment option of their choice in a safe and secure environment."

According to the WSJ, "once the new law comes into effect, so-called gatekeeper companies could face fines of up to 10% of their global annual revenue. Repeated infringements could raise the limit to 20% or lead to a ban on some acquisitions," all the while the Silicon Valley giants are in hot water over in Europe over what the EC perceives as anti-competitive and monopolistic behaviour on numerous other fronts.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is on sale at a record high discount of up to $100
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is on sale at a record high discount of up to $100
Samsung rolls out Android 12 to the Galaxy A32 5G in the US
Samsung rolls out Android 12 to the Galaxy A32 5G in the US
The Apple Watch SE 2022 may gain an always-on display, ECG, faster processor, and higher price
The Apple Watch SE 2022 may gain an always-on display, ECG, faster processor, and higher price
Samsung launches new color option for the Galaxy Buds 2
Samsung launches new color option for the Galaxy Buds 2
Verizon’s 2020 Motorola Edge+ finally receives the Android 12 update
Verizon’s 2020 Motorola Edge+ finally receives the Android 12 update
A new book sheds light on the real reasons Jony Ive departed from Apple
A new book sheds light on the real reasons Jony Ive departed from Apple

Popular stories

AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
iPhone 14 series display panel leak confirms the worst fear about the i-cutout design
iPhone 14 series display panel leak confirms the worst fear about the i-cutout design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless