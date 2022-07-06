Apple Pay Later: What is it and how to use

Where will Apple Pay Later be available?

When will Apple Pay Later be available?

How will Apple Pay Later work?

How to apply for Apple Pay Later?

How to buy products with Apple Pay Later?

Also, since Apple Pay Later will be part of Apple Pay, it will probably be safe to use as well. As Cupertino promotes, "Apple Pay is safer than using a physical credit, debit, or prepaid card." It needs confirmation through Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode for making any transactions. And, every time you make a purchase, it uses a device-specific number and a unique transaction code. Thanks to this method, Apple doesn't share your identity or credit card numbers with merchants and doesn't store them on your device or on its servers.Apple Pay Later will be available only in the US at launch. As for which stores you will be able to use it in, Cupertino said that Apple Pay Later will be available everywhere where Apple Pay is supported.We expect Apple Pay Later to be released with iOS 16 this fall. Cupertino presented Apple Pay Later during the iOS 16 keynote as part of the new set of features coming to the Wallet app.If you've been dreaming about using Apple Pay Later to purchase the new iPhone 14 Pro Max, you'll be disappointed to learn that the new Wallet feature will most likely be limited to a maximum of $1,000 per transaction.Furthermore, the exact maximum credit Apple will allow you may not even be $1,000. The amount you will be able to get will depend on your credit report and score. As Apple stated, "loans are subject to eligibility checks and approvals."Cupertino will also use the data on its customers for identity verification and to prevent fraud attempts. So, if you have good financial standing with Apple and other banks and have kept your distance from fraudulent activities, you are more likely to be approved for Apple Pay Later.Now comes the question: who will lend the money for your Apple Pay purchase? Well, for its Apple Pay Later feature, Cupertino won't use the services of Goldman Sachs to loan money, as it does with Apple Card. The tech giant will use its own subsidiary called Apple Financing LLC to finance your spending habits. So, basically, you will pay your loan not to a bank but to Apple itself.As for the technical part, Apple will use Mastercard's system to connect clients and merchants. When a user buys something through Apple Pay Later, the merchant will receive a 16-digit card number generated by Goldman Sachs, showing that the purchase was made via Apple's new financial feature.According to Apple, you will be able to apply for Apple Pay Later when making Apple Pay purchases or directly in the Wallet app. There is no word yet on whether an application procedure will be introduced.When you make a purchase with Apple Pay, you will have the option to "Pay In Full" or to "Pay Later." If you choose the latter, you will apply for the Pay Later program, and if you are eligible, you will continue with your purchase.Bear in mind that to use Apple Pay Later, you will have to link your debit cards to the service and unless you opt out, the system will automatically collect the payments from your bank account every two weeks.Also, in the Wallet app, you will be able to see how many installments you have left, and if you find yourself with more cash, you will be able to pay the next amount before the due date.