Apple makes it easier for shoppers to pick the Apple Watch case material best for them

Apple has revised the Apple Watch section of the online Apple Store . Noted first by AppleInsider , the first decision you have to make is whether you're going to buy a Series 8 Apple Watch, an Apple Watch SE, or an Apple Watch Ultra. Let's say your interest is in the Series 8. The next decision is whether you want an aluminum case with an Ion-X strengthened glass display, or a stainless steel case that includes a polished finish with a durable sapphire crystal display.





A new box asks "Need help choosing a case material? Tapping on that box reveals a pop-up showing the differences between aluminum and stainless steel side by side. The aluminum casing has a matte finish described as a "distinctive, flat finish that comes in multiple rich colors." As Apple says, "Made of 100% recycled aluminum, this case is the most lightweight. It’s great for everyday activities and high-speed workouts like running."





The more expensive stainless steel models feature a polished finish that have a "mirror-like, shiny finish [that] comes in classic colors for a refined look." According to Apple, "This polished case is made of 316L stainless steel, the same material used in luxury watches. It’s great for a more upscale look."









The aluminum model features an Ion-X Strengthened Glass Display that is scratch and crack-resistant. The stainless steel case comes with a Sapphire Crystal Display that is more crack resistant and more scratch resistant. Apple points out that a Sapphire Crystal Display is common in luxury watches. Speaking of the cases, there are now images of the different case materials in their various color options.



