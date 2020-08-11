The next Huawei wearable looks like a stretched Apple Watch
The Huawei Watch Fit is coming for €119
The smartwatch in question, which looks set to be marketed as the Huawei Watch Fit, quite literally resembles a stretched aluminum Apple Watch complete with a side-mounted button rather than a digital crown.
It features an AMOLED display that measures in at 1.64-inches and supports a 456 x 280p resolution. That is coupled with 5ATM water resistance and several sensors: heart rate monitor, GPS, accelerometer, barometer, and ambient light sensor.
As the ‘Fit’ branding suggests, Huawei has designed the wearable with a focus on fitness. Users can track a wide range of physical activities including walking, running, swimming, and indoor & outdoor cycling.
The Huawei Watch Fit can track sleep and perform a stress test and it supports a range of breathing exercises too.
Keeping everything working smoothly is the homegrown Kirin A1 wearable chipset. That is paired with an unspecified battery capable of providing up to 10-days of use on a single charge, according to the retail listing.
The Huawei Watch Fit should arrive soon with an attached retail price of €119 in Europe. As for colors, it appears the watch will be available black, mint green, orange, and sand pink.
