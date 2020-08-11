The next Huawei wearable looks like a stretched Apple Watch



The Huawei Watch Fit should arrive soon with an attached retail price of €119 in Europe. As for colors, it appears the watch will be available black, mint green, orange, and sand pink.

Keeping everything working smoothly is the homegrown Kirin A1 wearable chipset. That is paired with an unspecified battery capable of providing up to 10-days of use on a single charge, according to the retail listing.