Huawei Wearables

The next Huawei wearable looks like a stretched Apple Watch

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Aug 11, 2020, 8:11 AM
Huawei has slowly carved out its own identity in recent years with devices such as the Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Watch GT 2. But with its next wearable, the company seems to have taken some inspiration from the competition.

The Huawei Watch Fit is coming for €119


The smartwatch in question, which looks set to be marketed as the Huawei Watch Fit, quite literally resembles a stretched aluminum Apple Watch complete with a side-mounted button rather than a digital crown.

It features an AMOLED display that measures in at 1.64-inches and supports a 456 x 280p resolution. That is coupled with 5ATM water resistance and several sensors: heart rate monitor, GPS, accelerometer, barometer, and ambient light sensor. 

As the ‘Fit’ branding suggests, Huawei has designed the wearable with a focus on fitness. Users can track a wide range of physical activities including walking, running, swimming, and indoor & outdoor cycling.

The Huawei Watch Fit can track sleep and perform a stress test and it supports a range of breathing exercises too. 
Keeping everything working smoothly is the homegrown Kirin A1 wearable chipset. That is paired with an unspecified battery capable of providing up to 10-days of use on a single charge, according to the retail listing. 

The Huawei Watch Fit should arrive soon with an attached retail price of €119 in Europe. As for colors, it appears the watch will be available black, mint green, orange, and sand pink.

