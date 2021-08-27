Apple and Olivia Rodrigo’s campaign still going strong

At the beginning of August, we reported on Apple’s, so to say, “coalition”
with famous singer Olivia Rodrigo to promote the iPad and its capabilities. This was done through TikTok, where the Cupertino-based company posted a video of Olivia showcasing how to create animated face masks using the Apple Pencil
, iPad, and the graphics editor app Procreate.
It would seem that the partnership is still going strong since Apple
recently posted a short 30-second video on YouTube to promote the singer’s new song, ‘Brutal’. The clip itself consists of short cut-out parts from the original, with an emphasis on the iPad-created digital masks being animated on Olivia Rodrigo and the models’ faces.
The caption below Apple’s YouTube post goes like this:
‘The official music video for “brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo. Directed by Petra Collins. Featuring brutal masks, Made on iPad using the FacePaint feature on the Procreate app.’
Apple really wants people to know that all of these animations have been made by their premium tablet. That is why the company made sure to put in some shots of people creating the digital animations in the promotional video.
It might seem a little weird to some that a conglomerate like Apple would pull such PR campaigns with celebrities, but history has known such instances before. In the last two years, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga had also teamed up with the tech giant to promote their new songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Stupid Love”. Apple, on the other hand, made use of those partnerships to promote the iPhone 11 Pro
and its camera system capabilities.
You can check out the short promotional video from Apple bellow: