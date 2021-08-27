Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apple Tablets

Apple and Olivia Rodrigo’s campaign still going strong

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Apple and Olivia Rodrigo’s campaign still going strong
At the beginning of August, we reported on Apple’s, so to say, “coalition” with famous singer Olivia Rodrigo to promote the iPad and its capabilities. This was done through TikTok, where the Cupertino-based company posted a video of Olivia showcasing how to create animated face masks using the Apple Pencil, iPad, and the graphics editor app Procreate.

It would seem that the partnership is still going strong since Apple recently posted a short 30-second video on YouTube to promote the singer’s new song, ‘Brutal’. The clip itself consists of short cut-out parts from the original, with an emphasis on the iPad-created digital masks being animated on Olivia Rodrigo and the models’ faces.

The caption below Apple’s YouTube post goes like this:

‘The official music video for “brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo. Directed by Petra Collins. Featuring brutal masks, Made on iPad using the FacePaint feature on the Procreate app.’

Apple really wants people to know that all of these animations have been made by their premium tablet. That is why the company made sure to put in some shots of people creating the digital animations in the promotional video.

It might seem a little weird to some that a conglomerate like Apple would pull such PR campaigns with celebrities, but history has known such instances before. In the last two years, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga had also teamed up with the tech giant to promote their new songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Stupid Love”. Apple, on the other hand, made use of those partnerships to promote the iPhone 11 Pro and its camera system capabilities.

You can check out the short promotional video from Apple bellow:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The best phones under $500 - updated August 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  3
The best phones under $500 - updated August 2021
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs revealed – 8GB of RAM for the dual-screen phone
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs revealed – 8GB of RAM for the dual-screen phone
Xiaomi shipped 52.9 million smartphones in Q2; Registers 84.4% profit increase
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Xiaomi shipped 52.9 million smartphones in Q2; Registers 84.4% profit increase
The Apple Watch Series 7 could come in slightly bigger 41mm and 45mm sizes
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  3
The Apple Watch Series 7 could come in slightly bigger 41mm and 45mm sizes
Poll: Would you choose a bigger battery over wireless charging?
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Poll: Would you choose a bigger battery over wireless charging?
Oppo's digital assistant leaks Color OS 12 release date and thus, the potential Android 12 release timeframe
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Oppo's digital assistant leaks Color OS 12 release date and thus, the potential Android 12 release timeframe
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless