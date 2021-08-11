Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Apple Tablets

Apple joins forces with Olivia Rodrigo to promote iPad on TikTok

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
Apple joins forces with Olivia Rodrigo to promote iPad on TikTok
Apple is no stranger to teaming up with celebrities on TikTok, and this time, the collaboration is with American singer Olivia Rodrigo to promote the iPad and the Apple Pencil.

On Monday, the Cupertino-based company posted a video featuring the celebrity, who showcased how to create animated face masks using the Apple Pencil, iPad, and the graphics editor app Procreate.

The masks are meant to go with Olivia’s new song 'Brutal', while also promote the capabilities of Apple’s device, hence the hashtag '#BrutalMaks.' The singer shared the video on her profile as well later that day.

Later on, the tech giant continued posting similar promotional content on their TikTok account featuring Fiona Viaje, Braedon O'Brien, and Designical, who filmed tutorials on using Procreate’s FacePaint feature.

Each of the tutorials is a specific length of 45 seconds — not your usual quickly rewarding short format we are used to on the platform but not the recently increased maximum of 3 minutes either.

Users of the app can use the FacePaint feature to create and display animations on their faces in real-time. It is much like the face recognition masks from other apps like Instagram and Snapchat that we know so well, but with the difference that these are customizable.

Apple rarely uploads anything other than ads for their devices or services, but one example is when it paid influencers to promote the iPhone mini in November last year. Unfortunately, those videos have since been made private so you won’t be able to take a look at them.

It’s interesting to observe, however, how the company utilizes this social media and what it decides to promote on it. For now, the obvious observation is that most choices are based on the younger audience populating the infinite scrolling app.

