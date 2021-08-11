Apple joins forces with Olivia Rodrigo to promote iPad on TikTok

Apple joins forces with Olivia Rodrigo to promote iPad on TikTok0
On Monday, the Cupertino-based company posted a video featuring the celebrity, who showcased how to create animated face masks using the Apple Pencil, iPad, and the graphics editor app Procreate.
Later on, the tech giant continued posting similar promotional content on their TikTok account featuring Fiona Viaje, Braedon O'Brien, and Designical, who filmed tutorials on using Procreate’s FacePaint feature.
Users of the app can use the FacePaint feature to create and display animations on their faces in real-time. It is much like the face recognition masks from other apps like Instagram and Snapchat that we know so well, but with the difference that these are customizable.
Apple rarely uploads anything other than ads for their devices or services, but one example is when it paid influencers to promote the iPhone mini in November last year. Unfortunately, those videos have since been made private so you won’t be able to take a look at them.
It’s interesting to observe, however, how the company utilizes this social media and what it decides to promote on it. For now, the obvious observation is that most choices are based on the younger audience populating the infinite scrolling app.