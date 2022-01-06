Apple’s newest iPad Air receives an unexpected $60 price cut, matching holiday offers

Apple’s newest iPad Air receives an unexpected $60 price cut, matching holiday offers0
It is a bit unexpected to see another deal on an Apple product this early in the year, especially given how rare it is to find any of the company’s devices on a discount in general. Then again, some rumors and reports are saying we could see the 5th generation of the iPad Air sometime in 2022, making this deal a little less shocking.
iPad Air 4 specs and features
The iPad Air 4 comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display featuring, of course, Apple’s own True Tone technology. It supports the latest iPadOS 15.2 software update and comes with the A14 Bionic chip, which is still a powerful one even by today’s standards. In fact, it is so powerful that you can edit 4K videos, produce music, and play any game with no problem whatsoever.
So, if you wanted to get the iPad Air 4 during the holidays but missed your chance, you have a second shot at grabbing it for a reduced price! It is a great deal for what the tablet offers you.