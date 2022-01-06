Notification Center

Apple Tablets Deals

Apple’s newest iPad Air receives an unexpected $60 price cut, matching holiday offers

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's newest iPad Air receives an unexpected $60 price cut, matching holiday offers
Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air—the 4th generation to be exact—is currently on discount at Amazon, going for $60 less of its original price. The offer is for the Wi-Fi version with 64GB (silver) and matches some of the best deals the tablet got during the holiday season.

Get the 4th-gen iPadAir here!

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)

Silver (4th Generation)

$60 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

It is a bit unexpected to see another deal on an Apple product this early in the year, especially given how rare it is to find any of the company’s devices on a discount in general. Then again, some rumors and reports are saying we could see the 5th generation of the iPad Air sometime in 2022, making this deal a little less shocking.

Whatever the case, the 4th-gen iPad Air is a great choice if you are searching for something bigger than the iPad Mini 6 but don’t want to spend any extra money on an iPad Pro. It is the perfect middle ground both in size and price and proves a great tool for multitasking, watching content, and typing with an added attachable keyboard.

iPad Air 4 specs and features


The iPad Air 4 comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display featuring, of course, Apple’s own True Tone technology. It supports the latest iPadOS 15.2 software update and comes with the A14 Bionic chip, which is still a powerful one even by today’s standards. In fact, it is so powerful that you can edit 4K videos, produce music, and play any game with no problem whatsoever.

Those who are not the biggest fans of FaceID would be happy to know that the iPad Air 4 comes with the good old TouchID technology. One of the best things about the latest iPad Air, though, is its ability to pair up the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil with it.

So, if you wanted to get the iPad Air 4 during the holidays but missed your chance, you have a second shot at grabbing it for a reduced price! It is a great deal for what the tablet offers you.

Related phones

Apple iPad Air (2020) specs
Apple iPad Air (2020) specs
Review
9.0
$600 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $600 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
