Apple faces new allegations of using "blood minerals" in iPhones, lawyers say
It's been less than a month since Apple was accused of using "blood minerals" for iPhones from a war-torn zone in Congo. Now, there's further development, as international lawyers representing the Democratic Republic of Congo's government announced they have new evidence about Apple sourcing minerals from conflict areas.
Congo has faced ongoing violence since the 1990s, especially in the east, where numerous armed groups, some backed by neighboring Rwanda, are fighting over national identity, ethnicity, and resources.
One of the lawyers, Robert Amsterdam, stated that the firm has received new evidence from whistleblowers. "It is more urgent than ever that Apple provide real answers to the very serious questions we have raised," he said in the statement.
Apple has previously stated that it does not directly buy, procure, or source primary minerals and has been auditing its suppliers for several years, publishing its findings. In a report last year, Apple stated that all identified smelters and refiners in its supply chain for 2023 had participated in independent third-party conflict minerals audits for tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold (3TG).
1. Tin is used in solder to bond electronic components on circuit boards.
2. Tungsten is used in vibration motors for haptic feedback and in electrical contacts and alloys for durability and heat management.
3. Tantalum is used in capacitors to manage power supply, store electrical charges, and filter signals.
These materials are crucial for the functionality and reliability of smartphones, though their sourcing, especially from conflict regions, has raised ethical concerns.
In a statement, the lawyers urged Apple to address questions about its supply chain in the country and mentioned they were considering legal options. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
In April, Congo's lawyers notified Apple CEO Tim Cook of their concerns about its supply chain and also contacted Apple subsidiaries in France, demanding answers within three weeks. The law firm Amsterdam & Partners LLP has been investigating allegations that minerals mined in Congo by various companies and armed groups are being smuggled out through Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi. Four weeks later, the firm stated that Apple has not responded or acknowledged receipt of the questions.
In smartphone manufacturing, the "3T" materials – tin, tungsten, and tantalum – are essential for various components:
