Apple Music gets two useful updates with iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1

A phone with Apple Music's logo on a red and purple background.
iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 launched this week, bringing Apple Intelligence to everyone's focus once again. But that's not the only update supporting iPhones are getting. In fact, the Apple Music app got a couple of nice features with the software update.

The first one is a TikTok sharing integration. Apple Music has offered an Instagram sharing option for a while now, and now, with iOS 18.1, TikTok users are also getting an integration built-in.

If you're enjoying something on Apple Music and you want to share it, you can now tap on the TikTok button in the share sheet, and you will be brought to the TikTok app. You get three sharing options for TikTok: video, photo, and message.


The Video and Photo options are great as TikTok automatically adds a song link to your post, and your followers get to hear a snippet of the song you're sharing. The Message option shares the song in a DM to someone of your choice.

The second cool Apple Music update is for the iPad version of the app. The update takes advantage of the new tab bar design that was introduced with iPad OS 18. With iPadOS 18.1, you can customize the content displayed in the tab bar at the top of the screen.


You get several default menu options, and tapping and holding gets you into editing mode. You can place playlists there and playlist folders as dedicated tab bar items, for example.

Apple Music may not be getting Apple Intelligence features, but it's been getting loads of useful features so it can stay in the competition game with the likes of Spotify and YouTube Music.

I personally love the two updates to Apple Music that iOS 18.1 brings. Of course, I'd love to have some AI features in there, as some of the competitors have been working on, but slowly and surely, Apple Music is becoming an exciting alternative to some of the biggest music streaming services out there.
