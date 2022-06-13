Apple's mixed reality headset could feature smooth switching between AR and VR
We didn't see Apple AR/VR headset during WWDC as some rumors initially stated, but that doesn't mean Cupertino is not working on it. Currently, the device is said to possibly be unveiled next year. Yes, it seems a bit far away right now, but that doesn't stop inside information about it from leaking and rumors about it from spreading (especially, on Twitter).
According to Kuo's tweet, Apple's mixed reality headset will offer its users an effortless switch between virtual reality and augmented reality modes. It sure seems that this could be one of the main selling points for this device when it sees the light of day.
Basically, rumors have long expected Apple's device to offer both AR and VR functionality. And this possibility might make the headset quite the attractive buy for many people.
It is unclear at the moment what exactly this switching between AR and VR means for the rumored Apple headset.
And when will Apple's device be announced? Well, Kuo currently believes Apple's mixed reality headset will hit shelves in the second quarter of 2023. The analyst has previously noted that in January 2023, an Apple event could be held to introduce the device to the world.
The headset has reportedly seen some delays in development, but despite that, it seems it could be pretty close to completion. Expectations for it indicate it might cost you some bucks, and more precisely, a staggering $3,000, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believing the device could cost above $2,000.
Although the majority of us know what an AR experience is and what a VR experience is, Kuo underlines that most people find it hard to imagine what kind of new experience might a switch between those two modes provide. He notes that this switching capability will be one of the key selling points of the headset.
Pretty much, not only does the hardware reportedly support both, but the mixed reality headset might be able to integrate AR and VR and switch them smoothly for different scenarios. And, that has led Kuo to refer to the headset as AR/MR one.
In case you don't know much about either of these modes, let's briefly explain what which one is. AR shows you the real world and adds objects (that are not really there) for you to visualize. For example, you can use your phone to look around such objects (like, using your iPhone on Apple's website to visualize in AR the newest iPhone out there). On the other hand, VR blocks the existing world totally, bringing you to a different virtual environment, using a VR headset.
Now everyone knows what a VR experience is & what an AR experience may look like. But for most people, it's hard to imagine what kind of innovative experience the smooth switching between AR & VR can provide, and it may be one of key selling points of Apple's headset.
And the coolest of them all is a mixed reality headset, which offers, understandably, a mixture of both experiences. One such example is Microsoft's HoloLens. Mixed reality headsets basically overlay the VR on top of, let's say, your living room (the real world), and make interacting with VR objects a more 'realistic' experience. You can manipulate these objects, place objects into the 'real world' and interact with them.
Microsoft HoloLens 2 showcases interacting with virtual objects placed on top of the real world, image source - Microsoft
