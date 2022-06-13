Apple's mixed reality headset could feature smooth switching between AR and VR

Smooth switching between AR and VR possibly coming to Apple's debut mixed reality headset

Although the majority of us know what an AR experience is and what a VR experience is, Kuo underlines that most people find it hard to imagine what kind of new experience might a switch between those two modes provide. He notes that this switching capability will be one of the key selling points of the headset.







Pretty much, not only does the hardware reportedly support both, but the mixed reality headset might be able to integrate AR and VR and switch them smoothly for different scenarios. And, that has led Kuo to refer to the headset as AR/MR one.







Now everyone knows what a VR experience is & what an AR experience may look like. But for most people, it's hard to imagine what kind of innovative experience the smooth switching between AR & VR can provide, and it may be one of key selling points of Apple's headset. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 12, 2022



And the coolest of them all is a mixed reality headset, which offers, understandably, a mixture of both experiences. One such example is Microsoft's HoloLens. Mixed reality headsets basically overlay the VR on top of, let's say, your living room (the real world), and make interacting with VR objects a more 'realistic' experience. You can manipulate these objects, place objects into the 'real world' and interact with them.





