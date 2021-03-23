Apple's mixed reality headset could be much lighter than rival devices
A research note seen by MacRumors reveals that Apple is aiming to keep the combined weight of its upcoming headset below 150 grams. It should, therefore, be significantly lighter than rival products, which often weigh up to 400 grams.
Speaking of which, Apple is reportedly planning to use a hybrid Fresnel lens design that consists of three stacked lenses for each eye and offers an ultra-short focal length, in addition to thickness and weight reductions.
According to Kuo, Genius Electronic Optical and Young Optics have been selected as the lens suppliers. However, the chosen lens design combined with Apple’s plans for 8K micro-OLED displays mean the headset won’t come cheap.
