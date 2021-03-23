Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple

Apple's mixed reality headset could be much lighter than rival devices

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 23, 2021, 5:40 AM
Apple's mixed reality headset could be much lighter than rival devices
The next big thing at Apple is rumored to be a mixed reality headset that resembles a sleek, curved visor and features advanced eye tracking. Now, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some additional details about the device.

Apple's mixed reality headset will be lighter than competing devices


A research note seen by MacRumors reveals that Apple is aiming to keep the combined weight of its upcoming headset below 150 grams. It should, therefore, be significantly lighter than rival products, which often weigh up to 400 grams.

The lightweight design will be achieved through the adoption of several lightweight materials and components. The all-important lenses, for example, are said to be made out of plastic rather than glass.

Speaking of which, Apple is reportedly planning to use a hybrid Fresnel lens design that consists of three stacked lenses for each eye and offers an ultra-short focal length, in addition to thickness and weight reductions.

According to Kuo, Genius Electronic Optical and Young Optics have been selected as the lens suppliers. However, the chosen lens design combined with Apple’s plans for 8K micro-OLED displays mean the headset won’t come cheap.

An earlier report by The Information pointed towards a retail price of up to $3,000 in the United States. Apple will likely announce the product in the first half of 2022 ahead of a release several months later.

This story is part of:

Apple Glass AR/VR Headsets (16 updates)

