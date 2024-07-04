Apple seemingly leaks upcoming iPad models

Last year Apple did something that it had not done since 2009. In 2023, not one new iPad was unveiled . That string came to an end earlier this year when Apple released new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro tablets, the first iPad tablets to sport OLED panels. These premium tablets are equipped with not just any OLED displays but tandem displays that stack one on top of the other creating a brighter and more durable screen.





At the same time, Apple introduced the latest iteration of the iPad Air and even added a new 13-inch model to give consumers the opportunity to buy a large-screened Apple tablet without paying the premium price for a 13-inch OLED-screened iPad Pro. And we've been expecting Apple to upgrade the iPad mini and the basic iPad model later this year.











Now we have a better idea of what to expect from Apple in the way of iPad models later this year thanks to a tweet from "X" subscriber @aaronp613 who posted about iPad identifiers that were found by @nicolas09F9 . As far as connecting each identifier to a specific iPad, that is all guesswork and out of the 14 discovered, five are for iPad models that have been scrapped by Apple.





The list includes:



