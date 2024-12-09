Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple is expanding its presence in the Middle East

Apple
So much is happening in the Middle East right now and the other thing is that Apple is expanding in Saudi Arabia.

The Cupertino giant is set to launch its first online store in Saudi Arabia in summer 2025, followed by multiple flagship physical stores beginning in 2026. The expansion includes plans for a notable retail location in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Apple will also provide customer service and support in Arabic for the first time, offering its full product range through online and physical channels. CEO Tim Cook emphasized the company's commitment to supporting local customers, businesses, and innovators.



This expansion builds on Apple's existing investments in the country, particularly its Apple Developer Academy in Riyadh, which was established in 2021 through partnerships with local institutions. The all-women academy has trained nearly 2,000 students in programming, enabling them to publish apps on the App Store.

Apple is also expanding its educational programs, having recently hosted the country's first coed Apple Foundation Program. The monthlong course focused on coding and app development, with an emphasis on gaming. Future programs are planned for spring 2025.

Apple says its investment has significantly impacted the local tech ecosystem. Saudi developer earnings have increased by over 1,750% since 2019. Apple has spent more than 10 billion SAR (over $2,6 bln) with local companies over the past five years and continues to support technological innovation.

Additional technological integrations include Apple Pay's expansion in Riyadh, where users can now use Express Mode to pay for metro and bus transit by simply holding an iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader. Since its 2019 launch, many Saudi customers have transitioned from traditional payment methods to Apple Pay, the US company notes.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

