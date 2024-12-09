Apple is expanding its presence in the Middle East
So much is happening in the Middle East right now and the other thing is that Apple is expanding in Saudi Arabia.
The Cupertino giant is set to launch its first online store in Saudi Arabia in summer 2025, followed by multiple flagship physical stores beginning in 2026. The expansion includes plans for a notable retail location in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
This expansion builds on Apple's existing investments in the country, particularly its Apple Developer Academy in Riyadh, which was established in 2021 through partnerships with local institutions. The all-women academy has trained nearly 2,000 students in programming, enabling them to publish apps on the App Store.
Apple says its investment has significantly impacted the local tech ecosystem. Saudi developer earnings have increased by over 1,750% since 2019. Apple has spent more than 10 billion SAR (over $2,6 bln) with local companies over the past five years and continues to support technological innovation.
Additional technological integrations include Apple Pay's expansion in Riyadh, where users can now use Express Mode to pay for metro and bus transit by simply holding an iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader. Since its 2019 launch, many Saudi customers have transitioned from traditional payment methods to Apple Pay, the US company notes.
Apple will also provide customer service and support in Arabic for the first time, offering its full product range through online and physical channels. CEO Tim Cook emphasized the company's commitment to supporting local customers, businesses, and innovators.
Great to spend time at our women’s developer academy in Riyadh. We’re proud to support the vibrant developer community here, and to expand our Foundation program to create even more opportunities in coding, design, and app development. pic.twitter.com/auo5dXuqnY— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 9, 2024
Apple is also expanding its educational programs, having recently hosted the country's first coed Apple Foundation Program. The monthlong course focused on coding and app development, with an emphasis on gaming. Future programs are planned for spring 2025.
